Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock worth $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

