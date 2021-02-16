Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.