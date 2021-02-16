Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

