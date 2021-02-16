Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.