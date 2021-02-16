Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,204 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.