Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,500 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.