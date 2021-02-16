Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $479.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

