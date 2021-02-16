Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

SUM stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

