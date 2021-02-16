Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,195 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

