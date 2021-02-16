Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

