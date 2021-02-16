Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.