Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,045. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

