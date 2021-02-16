Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,858 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $2,023,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,464 shares of company stock worth $17,579,028. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

