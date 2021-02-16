Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,015 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

