Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 90,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

