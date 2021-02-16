Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,815 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.