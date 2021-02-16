Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 994,659 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 994,659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 686,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

