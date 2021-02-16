Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.