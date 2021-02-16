Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

