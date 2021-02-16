Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.59

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.59 and last traded at $243.71, with a volume of 10288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

