Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

Danone stock opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.10.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

