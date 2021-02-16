Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

Danone stock opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.10.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

