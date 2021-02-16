DAO Maker Price Tops $4.58 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded flat against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00009416 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and $17.61 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

