DAPS Coin Hits One Day Volume of $59,014.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $59,014.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,238,943,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

