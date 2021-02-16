Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.