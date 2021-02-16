Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

