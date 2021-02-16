Dash (DASH) Hits One Day Volume of $3.41 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 94.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $252.34 or 0.00521602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004701 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.00 or 0.02339947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,977,254 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

