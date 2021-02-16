Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $245,465,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $232.48.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

