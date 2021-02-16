Databroker Price Tops $0.0318 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00892186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049433 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.90 or 0.05170823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032992 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

