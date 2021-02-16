Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 942.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

