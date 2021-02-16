Datamine Achieves Market Capitalization of $568,328.14 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $568,328.14 and approximately $20,873.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00084575 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,935 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

