Datum Price Reaches $0.0017 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $149,931.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

