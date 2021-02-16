David S. Simmons Sells 77,065 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,562. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

