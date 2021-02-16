Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

