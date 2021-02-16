Dawn Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $462,202.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $8.30 million and $462,202.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,648,900 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.