DDKoin Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $21,587.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

