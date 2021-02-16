DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,865.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,679.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

