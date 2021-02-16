Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $192,135.57 and $4,605.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

