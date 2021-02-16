Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Capitalization Tops $29.98 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $29.98 million and $3.04 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00892186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049433 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.90 or 0.05170823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032992 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

