Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Trading Down 14.5%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG)’s stock price traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

