DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $324,652.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020808 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,427,142 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.