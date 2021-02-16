Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.70. Deer Valley shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,409 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

