Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $320.30

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $320.30 and last traded at $319.98, with a volume of 12924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.00.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

