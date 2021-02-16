Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.28. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.