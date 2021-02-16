DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $4.70 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $582,712.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00009403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,816 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

