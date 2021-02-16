Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET) Trading Down 0%

Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.