Defiance NextGen Video Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) Trading Down 0.8%

Defiance NextGen Video Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance NextGen Video Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance NextGen Video Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.