Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Defiance Quantum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

