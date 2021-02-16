DeFinition Tops One Day Volume of $79.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $79.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFinition has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

