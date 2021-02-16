Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.00 or 0.00494951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.10 or 0.02213293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

