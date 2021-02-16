Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DKL opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKL. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

